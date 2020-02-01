Comments
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — “Huge fun.” That was one description from an Evergreen High School player as the Special Olympics kids joined them on the court for their annual game.
Members of the Level 3, JV and Varsity teams all selflessly took part in a game that drew cheers and hugs.
“I just love it,” said special needs player Gracie Arnold. She and her teammates scored basket after basket as the Evergreen players alternated through and shared the ball.
The event takes place every year at Evergreen High, a matter of community pride. CBS4’s Alan Gionet called play-by-play as the fans cheer the players on.
“It was so much fun, it was a great experience,” two Evergreen High Girls team players said.