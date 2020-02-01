Comments
EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4)- Law enforcement officers part of the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team seized more than two kilograms (five pounds) of cocaine. They responded to a trailer home in the Eagle River Village Mobile Home Park in Edwards on Friday.
They say the cocaine was estimated to be valued at more than $60,000.
Officers arrested a 40-year-old man, seized cash and a truck. The suspect faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute and criminal impersonation charges.
The suspect was not identified.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Vail Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration helped execute the search warrant.