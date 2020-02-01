DENVER (CBS4) – A dry weekend is expected around Colorado with breezy to windy conditions and very mild temperatures. In fact by Sunday afternoon some places along and east of Interstate 25 could flirt with new record highs.
We will have occasional bouts of mid and high-level cloud cover this weekend as a moist flow develops ahead of a winter storm that will arrive on Monday. As of 8 a.m. on Saturday there were already Winter Storm Watches for most of Wyoming, much of Utah and portions of extreme northwest Colorado. These will likely expand by tonight or early tomorrow.
As we start the new work and school week expect temperatures to take a 60-75 degree swing along with a chance for snow statewide. In fact the storm could even begin with a little freezing drizzle along the Front Range early Monday.
The bulk of the storm will hit the state Monday afternoon into late Tuesday morning with the potential to see several inches of snow in the mountains and enough snow to break out the shovels around metro Denver. Stay tuned for the latest forecast!