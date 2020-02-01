  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Legislature, HIV


DENVER (CBS4) – A bill is moving through the state legislature which would allow pharmacists to dispense HIV prevention drugs without a prescription from a doctor. The bill passed out of its first committee on Friday.

(credit: CBS)

Some pharmacists say many people who need PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) medicine don’t get them because they won’t see a doctor for various reasons.

Under the bill, pharmacists would be required to undergo training and administer blood tests.

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Medical Society – which represents physicians – has not taken a position on the bill.

Representatives Alex Valdez and Leslie Herod are sponsoring the bill.

