



As super Tuesday gets closer, Michael Bloomberg became the latest Democratic presidential hopeful to open a campaign office in Colorado. From the stump on Saturday he said, “This really is an amazing crowd, and it just shows how important this election is.”

With a line around the block to get in, it seemed like Coloradans were anxious to hear the former New York City mayor pitch his vision for America.

“Getting it done means finally providing health insurance for every American who lacks it. Passing common sense gun safety laws. Making America a global leader in the fight against climate change. Creating good jobs with higher wages. Addressing discrimination and inequality. Finally fixing our broken immigration system. Protecting women’s’ rights, and getting it done means bringing people together finding common ground and building a country we are proud of,” Bloomberg said.

He is campaigning in Colorado and other primary states sooner than some of his competitors because he isn’t participating in the nation’s first caucuses in Iowa.

“I’m here because Democrats absolutely must win Colorado if we are going to defeat Donald Trump in November,” he said.

Supporters told CBS4, “I think he’s got the record to prove that he can get things done, and he can stand up to anybody.”

Another younger voter said, “I want guns out of my schools, and I want to live in a world that is habitable so I think that if he’s willing to fight for environmental changes and gun rights I would definitely vote for Mike Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg is the third Democratic candidate to open an office in the Colorado in the past few months. In December, Elizabeth Warren opened offices in Denver and Colorado Springs. She was followed by Bernie Sanders who opened an office in Denver in January.

