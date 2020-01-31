Comments
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS) – Multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie forced the closure of the highway Friday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation cited windy, wintry conditions on the closure-prone section of interstate.
Both directions of the highway are shut down.
Injuries were reported. The Wyoming Highway Patrol stated on social media that emergency crews were transporting injured drivers and passengers back to Laramie.
Those who were not injured were also being taken back to the city, WHP stated.
The crashes appear to have occurred in the area of mile marker 331 and involve approximately 20 vehicles.
The state’s interactive road conditions map indicates both directions of I-80 are closed between two of the the state’s three largest cities.
This 50-mile stretch of highway hosts signification truck traffic and is closed occasionally due to poor driving conditions during winter.
