Ervin Spahitch

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Three males who were juveniles at the time they allegedly killed a man in January 2019 have been charged as adults for their involvement in the death. Police are still looking for a fourth alleged accomplice, a 19-year-old woman named Marissa Lawrence.

Prosecutors have already filed eight charges against Lawrence, including murder and robbery, based on evidence.

Jonathan Joseph Montoya, Jalen Isiah Wilson, and Christian Salas (L to R). (credit: Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office)

The three males appeared in Jefferson County District Court on Wednesday. Jonathan Joseph Montoya, 18, faces nine counts, including three felonies related to robbery and tampering with evidence. Jalen Isiah Wilson, 17, is still legally a juvenile but has 12 counts leveled against him, including First Degree Murder and felony robbery. Christian Salas, 18, also has murder and robbery charges among his seven counts.

All three are being held without bond and are scheduled to reappear in court February 12.

The four are accused of killing 23-year-old Ervin Spahitch in Wheat Ridge on January 26, 2019. Police found Spahitch behind the wheel of a car in the 3200 block of Gray Street. Its engine was running and Spahitch was slumped over, non-response, and bleeding.

He died at the scene.

Apparent bullet holes were found in the body of the car and shell casings on the ground near it, per court documents.

Marissa Lawrence (credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department)

The Wheat Ridge Police Department asks citizens with any information about the crime or Lawrence’s location to call (303) 235-2903 or message crimetips@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

 

 

