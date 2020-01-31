Peter Pan will take audiences on a high-flying adventure to Neverland! Experience Colorado Ballet’s production of the childhood favorite at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver. Tickets start at $30. The show runs this weekend and next weekend.
https://www.coloradoballet.org/performances/peter-pan
Saturday is free day at the Denver Art Museum. Explore fun activities for families and visit exhibitions. Enjoy everything the museum has to offer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
https://denverartmuseum.org/visitor-info/free-days
The largest motorcycle event in the Rocky Mountain Region returns this weekend! Saturday and Sunday, head to the National Western Complex for the 42nd Annual Colorado Motorcycle Expo. Tickets start at $16.
coloradomotorcycleexpo.com
Sunday is free day at the Denver Zoo. Head out with the whole family and monkey around the park while checking out the newest animal exhibits. The park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.
https://www.denverzoo.org/visit/