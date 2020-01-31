AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Army Corps of Engineers broke ground on a 60,000-square foot facility at Buckley Air Force Base this week. It will take about 18 months to build. Trump officially directed the Defense Department to establish this sixth branch of the U.S. military in space in June, saying the space force would ensure American dominance in the final frontier.
Buckley AFB will be the home for training and administration for the space warning squadrons. The new building will also be home for a number of units currently operating out of temporary trailers.
Last week, Trump unveiled the logo for the U.S. Space Force on Twitter.
“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Trump tweeted.
Air Force General John W. “Jay” Raymond will serve as commander of the U.S. Space Command. According to a White House press release, the new command will “accelerate the United States’ space capabilities to address rapidly evolving threats to U.S. space assets.”
The initial headquarters is Peterson Air Force Base, which is also home to other units with space operations, including missile warnings. U.S. Military officials say 87 units will work to provide everything from missile warnings to satellite-based navigation for troops in the field.
In August, Trump tweeted “Space Force all the way!”
