MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Deputies in Morgan County have busted what they call a sophisticated hallucinogenic mushroom grow. They found it when answering a call about an unattended death.
The district attorney’s office told the investigators to wear protective equipment while dismantling the grow because of the hazards posed by the spores and the mold in those high humidity environments.
Psilocybin mushrooms can trigger hallucinations and cause changes in perception of space and time. The investigation into the grow continues but the death is not believed to be criminal.
