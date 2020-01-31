DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol is joining law enforcement across Colorado to keep people safe during the Super Bowl weekend. The Heat Is On DUI enforcement campaign kicked off Friday.
Officers will be patrolling for drunk and impaired drivers. A total of 91 law enforcement agencies are participating in the campaign, which ends Feb. 3.
Officers arrested 315 impaired drivers during the same weekend last year.
The Super Bowl weekend enforcement period is the second of 16 The Heat Is On enforcement periods in the state this year.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, consequences for a DUI can include up to one year in jail, license suspension and more than $13,500 after considering fines, legal fees and increased insurance costs.
“In Colorado, getting pulled over with a BAC (blood-alcohol content) of 0.05 will result in a DWAI (Driving While Ability Impaired), and at a BAC of 0.08, you’ll be charged with a DUI,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of CSP, in a statement. “The bottom line is that if you’ve had a drink, don’t drive. No level of impairment is acceptable. We want to deter drivers from getting behind the wheel impaired, which in turn saves lives on Colorado roads.”