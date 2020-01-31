Comments
RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Rifle on Thursday arrested three people after the death of a 5-year-old girl last month. Among them is Stephanie Alvarado, 26, who the Post Independent reported is the girl’s mother. The newspaper reported the girl died from a suspected overdose.
Alvarado, Daniel Bello Alvarado and Karina Ceballos-Romo now face charges that include child abuse resulting in death and methamphetamine possession.
Police were called to the 3000 block of Coal Mine Avenue on Dec. 12 after a report of a child with a medical issue. Before they got there they learned someone was taking the girl to the hospital. The girl died on that day.
Authorities aren’t saying exactly how the girl died or what her name is, but the Post Independent spoke with the girl’s father and he said her name is Sophie Larson. He said his wife had partial custody over Larson and he wasn’t aware that she was involved with drugs to the extent she was. He said he was shocked and appalled when he learned of his daughter’s death.