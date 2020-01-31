DENVER (CBS4)– The Puppy Bowl at Denver International Airport kicked off Super Bowl weekend. On Friday, these puppies from the Dumb Friends League took over with their cuteness.
The Dumb Friends League brought the puppies and a mini football stadium for the 5th annual Puppy Bowl in the Jeppesen Terminal at DIA.
Members of DIA’s canine therapy squad took on the job of “ruff-erees.”
“The DEN Puppy Bowl is my favorite event of the year, and I know I’m not alone in that sentiment,” said DEN CEO Kim Day in a statement, “The event is an all-around win-win as passengers get an experience they’ll never forget, and the Dumb Friends League puppies get to play together while meeting their future adoptive parents.”
All of the puppies featured in the Puppy Bowl are available for adoption at the Dumb Friends League Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested adopters can visit ddfl.org or call 303-751-5772 for more information.