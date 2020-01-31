DENVER (CBS4) – Feel like you’re coming down with something? Infection prevention experts at a local hospital told CBS4 more people are coming into the ER this year dealing with multiple viruses. CBS4 spoke with a mother who’s child contracted three viruses, and it was a mystery until she visited three different medical centers.

It’s been a trying two-and-half weeks for Lawren Heinish and her family, and it all began when she thought her daughter Lyla was coming down with a cold on Jan. 14.

“Both of my kids when they get sick their eyes get really puffy, so I kind of just went with that,” she said.

Then, she says her daughter Lyla’s fever went up to 104.5 on the thermometer and was very lethargic. That’s when she took her to the first hospital, where ER doctors found a very sore throat.

“When I looked down there it almost looked like an alien, her tonsils were so swollen there was puss back there,” Heinish said.

A test came back negative for strep and RSV, so the doctors sent her home and told Heinish to give Lyla children’s ibuprofen to reduce the fever.

“So when I got home that night I did not sleep, I stared at my daughter all night checking on her breathing, cause from the look of her throat I was convinced it was closing.”

Lyla woke up the next day and her fever was still high. Again they went back to the ER, but this time at a different hospital.

“They gave her an IV, they started drawing blood, they did the nose swab test, so I’m like ‘Okay, I’m going to get answers,'” Heinish said.

Lyla was prescribed a steroid for her throat, but then again doctors sent her home to recover. It baffled Heinish, and their pediatrician.

“She’s sick, she doesn’t have the flu, and if she doesn’t have RSV then what does she have?”

Lyla’s pediatrician then told Heinish she had to be taken to another ER.

“They ended up admitting us and that night and she ended up having three viruses.”

This time, Lyla’s doctor said they determine she had the adeno virus, rhino virus and parainfluenza and she had to stay for several days. Heinish had no idea you could catch multiple viruses.

“In my head I think ‘What if we were at home and she’s laying on me and I had no idea, and if I was at home, I don’t even want to know what would happen.’ I’m so thankful that I followed my gut,” Heinish said.

And that is why she hopes other parents will also take precaution to get second opinions if doctors only test for flu or strep.

Lyla’s mother says she later caught the parvovirus because her system was so weak. This only caused her to get rashes, but Heinish is still closely monitoring what will happen next.