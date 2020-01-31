



– The American Airlines flight from LAX to Denver landed just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, and the reunion was electric. For the last three weeks, Kaitlynn Husovski has been in China as part of a study abroad program through CSU.

On Monday she learned, because of the coronavirus, she would be coming home.

This week the count neared 12,000 people infected by coronavirus that originated in China and spread to other countries. More than 250 have died in China.

For the Husovskis, the moment they could hold their daughter could not come soon enough.

“I am very happy she’s home, I’m very relieved that she’s home,” said Katlynn’s mother Marla.

“Big sigh of relief,” said Katlynn’s father Doug. “We were really nervous the last couple of weeks watching the flight cancellations happening, watching everything unfold in front of us.”

Getting Kaitlynn home was anything but sure with flights out of China being cancelled.

“We were scared she wasn’t going to be able to make it out and now that she’s here, it’s a huge relief,” said Doug.

Kaitlynn is now working with CSU to sign up for classes for the semester.

“They’ve been really good about trying to help me register back in classes, find housing, and get back into school, so I’m really grateful everyone’s been able to help me out,” she said.

And even with the scare and hassle, she’s glad she went.

“I did enjoy it, I don’t regret going even if it was just for three weeks, I met a lot of really nice people and the program was awesome, I still did get to go to Shanghai, so that was fun seeing that city,” said Kaitlynn.

Kaitlynn says, depending on the status of the virus, she hopes to continue her study abroad program next Spring. Hoping this time she’ll be able to go back and see the city from where she was adopted, Wuhan.