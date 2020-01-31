



– Denver International Airport filed a complaint Friday in district court against the city of Aurora. Airport officials are opposed to the development of homes within a half mile of a planned runway.

Denver-based real estate group Westside Investment Partners, Inc. is developing 1,150 acres surrounding the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center. The project includes residential, commercial and industrial space.

Westside requested to amend Aurora’s Comprehensive Plan on 150 acres near the planned runway to allow single-family detached housing. Aurora City Council voted in favor of the amendment on Jan. 6.

Aurora is currently involved in a lawsuit against DIA alleging noise-related violations. Officials at DIA said the city council amendment is contrary to an agreement between the airport and surrounding counties to protect residents from encroaching residential development and associated noise issues.

“We are aware of the complaint,” said Westside principal Andy Klein. “We had a very constructive meeting with Mayor Hancock and representatives of the City of Denver and Kim Day and members of DEN this afternoon. We are committed to working with DEN to find a solution that yields a positive outcome for all parties involved.”

DIA issued a statement Friday, which read in part:

“DEN attempted to address these concerns with Aurora outside of litigation and met with Aurora and Westside, the developer, more than a dozen times last year. However, this issue is too important to the future of DEN to not exhaust every option to prevent this from happening. Airports across the country are spending millions of dollars on litigation and residential noise abatement. We owe it to Colorado to protect the airport from future problems and ensure our state reaps the economic benefits of the 5th busiest airport in the U.S. Allowing single family housing next to the airport is a bad decision. It will harm both residents and the airport.”

Westside plans to to hold another meeting next week to address the concerns of all stakeholders.