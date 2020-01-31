DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will soar into the 60s and even 70s along the Front Range this weekend. Then an arctic cold front on Monday will drop temperatures more than 40 degrees and trigger a good chance for snow. That could lead to some school and business closings on Tuesday morning.

Dry weather and somewhat warmer temperatures will prevail on the final day of what will become the eight driest January on record in Denver. The city officially received 0.4 inches of snow on Thursday bringing the total for the month to 0.9 inches. And although January is usually the driest month of the year and usually the least snowiest of the winter months, the measly snow total will be enough to land January 2020 on the Top 10 list. The month will tie with January 1970 for the eight least snowiest January in Denver since records started in 1872.

February will also start dry across Colorado for Saturday and Sunday. And with winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere shifting to come out of the southwest, temperatures will soar into the lower 60s on Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday in the metro area. It will be the warmest weather in Denver since early November.

Attention will then turn to a strengthening storm system that will be over Oregon by Sunday afternoon. The storm will dive southeast into Colorado on Monday and by Monday afternoon snow will develop across much of Colorado.

The heaviest snow in the Denver metro area will arrive Monday night and there could be enough snow to disrupt Tuesday’s morning rush hour. At this time, accumulation in metro area is expected to be in the 5-10 inch range.

Of course with the storm still 3,000 miles away from Colorado as of Friday morning, the accumulation forecast could change. But regardless of accumulation, it is guaranteed to snow on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will also fall into frigid territory early next week with overnight lows in the single digits in the Denver metro area Monday night and Tuesday night. Daytime highs will stay below freezing.