DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has a plan to help stop the rash of gun violence among young people in the Denver metro area. One of those includes gun locks.
“What we’re finding out is that a lot of the young people are getting their hands on guns and inflicting violence in our community are getting them because they’re being stolen from cars and homes, taken from homes and they’re not secure and so in a partnership we’re going to hand out these gun locks,” said Hancock.
Those gun locks will be handed out free at 10 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church located at 3701 Colorado Blvd.
A demonstration of gun lock use will be provided at the giveaway.