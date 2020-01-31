ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos are hiring Colorado native, John Pagano, to be the team’s new outside linebackers coach. Pagano replaces Brandon Staley who was hired by the Los Angeles Rams at the start of 2020.
Pagano grew up in Boulder and was an All-State linebacker at Fairview High School, where he played for his father, Sam Pagano. Sam was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame two years ago, in the same class as Peyton Manning.
Pagano returns to his home state with a solid coaching resume, including 25 seasons as an NFL coach. Pagano was a defensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts from 1998 – 2001, where he worked under Vic Fangio who was the defensive coordinator of the Colts at the time.
The hire will become official once the Broncos finalize the details of Pagano’s contract.