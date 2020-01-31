  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos are hiring Colorado native, John Pagano, to be the team’s new outside linebackers coach. Pagano replaces Brandon Staley who was hired by the Los Angeles Rams at the start of 2020.

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 3: Defensive coordinator John Pagano of the San Diego Chargers works with players on the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 3, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Pagano grew up in Boulder and was an All-State linebacker at Fairview High School, where he played for his father, Sam Pagano. Sam was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame two years ago, in the same class as Peyton Manning.

Pagano returns to his home state with a solid coaching resume, including 25 seasons as an NFL coach. Pagano was a defensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts from 1998 – 2001, where he worked under Vic Fangio who was the defensive coordinator of the Colts at the time.

The hire will become official once the Broncos finalize the details of Pagano’s contract.

Romi Bean

Comments

Leave a Reply