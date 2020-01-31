



– The vote in the impeachment trial of President Trump won’t happen until next week. Republicans were expected to rush a final vote Friday but decided to delay it until next week Wednesday.

Iowa’s Democratic Presidential caucuses are Monday and four Senators are running for President, including Colorado’s Michael Bennet. Pres. Donald Trump’s State of the Union is also on Tuesday.

The decision to delay the final vote came after the Senate voted 51-49 not to hear from witnesses. Colorado’s Senators voted along party lines. Republican Cory Gardner voting against calling witnesses. Democrat Michael Bennet voting for calling witnesses.

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow, one of the high profile trial managers, warned Republicans, in advance of the vote, that if they didn’t call witnesses, it would taint their legacy.

“The question here before this body is what do you want your place in history to be? Do you want your place in history to be let’s hear the truth or that we don’t want to hear it?” asked Crow.

But in CBS4’s Weekly Reality Check, Republican analyst Dick Wadhams and Democratic analyst Mike Dino said the trial will be history by next week.

“A week from right now, we’re going to right between New Hampshire and Iowa and I can tell you all the oxygen in politics will be taken up by the Democratic Presidential race a week from now, and for good reason. It’s going to be exciting it’s going to be interesting. Impeachment will be an ancient story by next week,” Wadhams said.

Dino agreed, “Dick’s right. A national reporter followed a bunch of the candidates around last week and there was not one question that reporter heard about impeachment. So, I think people are turning their attention to who will be the nominee and moving on.”

That would be good news for Gardner. His race will be one of the toughest in the country and the President isn’t polling well with unaffiliated voters here.

Gardner has not said how he plans to vote on impeachment, but it takes two-thirds of the Senate to impeach so acquittal is all but certain.