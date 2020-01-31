Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – After months of rock blasting work in Boulder Canyon, crews will be finishing up in less than a week. Next Thursday is the last scheduled daily closure on Highway 119.
CDOT says drivers should still expect the occasional delay when more work needs to be done.
Since last spring, CDOT has closed Highway 119 Monday through Thursday for a few hours during the day for rock blasting. Changes and delays in the process pushed the project out.
The project has caused problems for businesses in Nederland on the west end of the canyon.