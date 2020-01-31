ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a 19-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose wants to warn parents and siblings to be aware of the warning signs. Elizabeth Leyva died on Sunday after taking pills and never waking up.

“My sister dying at 19 is super young, way too young to be dying from something like this,” said Ricardo Leyva. “You know that there is something changing, something different.”

Leyva wants other families to know the warning signs that he wishes would have caught his attention sooner. He said look closely at who your loved ones are with, how they spend their money and if they start to avoid their family. Levya’s sister died while with her boyfriend and paramedics were unable to revive her.

“It’s basically a cry for help,” he said. “There are red flags everywhere.”

One of nine siblings, Elizabeth was part of a loving family according to her brother. Leyva said his family is not the one you would expect to experience this kind of loss.

“Fentanyl is what took her life,” Leyva said. “We can’t let our youth be dying from this.”

The loss of a loved one is not new to this family. Leyva said he lost a brother and a cousin in 1997 and once again his family must feel that pain. He spoke to CBS4 on Friday but his parents were not ready to talk about their daughter. He said he struggles to watch his mother and father cry.

“I don’t want to see other families going through the same thing, burying kids,” he said. “Parents shouldn’t have to bury kids.”

He hopes this case and others can inspire more education in schools and community resources. He worries that people on the street have access to a drug meant for medical professionals and use in a hospital.

“It’s hard for people who are on this type of drug,” he said. “They’re sick and need help to come off of it.”

The family hopes that Elizabeth is not remembered for her death. They have memories of a young woman who was loyal to her family.

“She was always just a loving person and wanted someone to love her,” he said. “Our family loved her dearly, she had a lot of people who loved her.”

He hopes other families see this warning, understanding that someone they know may get involved with the drug and need help.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter your upbringing,” Leyva said. “It doesn’t matter, it will take anybody’s life at any time.”