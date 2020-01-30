DENVER (CBS4) – As much as we may love the great outdoors here in Colorado, America is becoming an “indoor nation.” That’s according to new data released from Boulder-based Outdoor Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Outdoor Industry Association.
The increase in sedentary lifestyles can lend way to health problems, such as obesity and depression. It also has an impact on the outdoor industry overall.
“It’s alarming,” said Lise Aangeenbrug, Outdoor Foundation Executive Director.
The research highlights some alarming trends:
• Just under half of the U.S. population does not participate in outdoor recreation at all.
• Americans went on one billion fewer outdoor outings in 2018 than they did in 2008.
• Less than 20% of Americans recreated outside at least once a week.
“We’re also seeing a decline in kids’ participation over the last three years by 15% in the number of times they go outside,” explained Aangeenbrug. “We believe it’s due to other things that they’re doing. Screens, smartphones… They don’t see it as cool anymore.”
Outdoor Foundation is now trying to reach new populations of Americans who don’t get outdoors as often, encouraging them that no activity is too small.
“We’re funding Thrive Outside communities all across the United States, where getting outside is no longer the norm. Networks that are pulling together to make the outdoors a more common experience,” said Aangeenbrug.
To learn more about how to get involved, click here: outdoorindustry.org/thrive-outside/