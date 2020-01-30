VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– The marijuana awareness campaign is meant to catch your attention– “Vail Let’s be Blunt” is designed to educate Coloradans and visitors about marijuana laws. On the heels of South Dakota’s “Meth We’re On It” and Utah’s condom campaign, the “Blunt” message is designed to entertain and inform.

With thousands of people visiting every season, Vail and Eagle County realize many of them just don’t understand the rules when it comes to marijuana use. So this new ad campaign was born.

“I am a little hesitant on it, to be honest with you, I think it’s funny. Hopefully it will get people’s attention,” Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger told CBS4 Thursday.

This social media blitz is uncharted territory, but the hope is that police can educate visitors before they end up facing charges in court.

“My favorite line is ‘Come on vacation, don’t leave on probation,’” Henninger chuckled.

Other slogans include: “The only thing that should be ‘Baked’ on top of the mountain are the cookies in the restaurant” and “A Bud free zone isn’t referring to beer… although, that’s not allowed out on the mountain either.”

Funding for the project came from a Marijuana Impact Grant awarded to the Vail Police Department by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

A unique team was formed and an informative, yet fun campaign created to deliver important messaging that will help to keep visitors and the community safe.

“Every state has different laws, it might be different there,” Henninger added.

The slogans will be released on a slow rollout until April 20, or 4/20.

Some signs will be on the sides of town buses. And of course there’s a hashtag: #VailLetsBeBlunt.

“Vail, Colorado is THE ski destination, and it sets the standard for resorts across the globe; the skiing and riding are great, the people are welcoming and fun, and the snow is incredible,” said Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek in a statement. “Excitement is our way of life. We are ‘cutting-edge green’ and love to push the limits, yet, there are some we will not cross.”