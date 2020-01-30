DENVER (CBS4) — Broncos Country is usually die hard for the orange and blue, but apparently many Colorado residents will be rooting for Chiefs Kingdom on Sunday. A sports betting site reports that most NFL fans in Colorado will be supporting the Kansas City Chiefs when they face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.
The states have spoken. #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/sgr6reQDSG
— FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) January 28, 2020
For some Broncos fans, loyalty to the AFC West is strong enough to cheer for their archrival in the big game. Or, maybe Broncos County feels sorry for Chiefs fans — since this is their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.
For others, the thought of watching the Broncos’ nemesis take home the Vince Lombardi trophy has them seeing red — and hoping the 49ers will be golden in the championship game. There are also family ties. Kyle Shanahan, son of former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, is now the head coach for San Francisco.
On the other hand, if the Chiefs do win, the Broncos will have two chances to beat the “defending champs” during the 2020 season.