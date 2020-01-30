(CBS4) – Colorado native Dutch Clark is set to be honored on during the pregame ceremonies Sunday at the Super Bowl. Clark is being honored as one of the top 100 players of all-time in the NFL. Clark was a star at Colorado College before going to the NFL where he played for the Detroit Lions. He was voted the NFL’s best player in both 1935 and 1936 as he led the league in total offense both seasons. He was also a 6-time all pro.
At the time of his retirement, Clark held the NFL’s career scoring record with 369 points. He was inducted to Pro Football Hall of fame in its inaugural class in 1963 and he was the first player to have his jersey (No. 7) retired by the Lions.
Dutch’s sons Tim and Earl will be representing their father at this weekend’s ceremonies.
“He would be embarrassed,” said Tim Clark. “He would go, he would be a gentlemen, he would say thank you but he wasn’t real big on being in the limelight.”
“He’s gone into very many hall of fames throughout the country,” added Earl Clark. “This is maybe the pinnacle of what you have.”
Dutch was also inducted to the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame class in 1951 and is a member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.
The Fowler, Colorado, native died in 1978 at the age of 71 at his home in Canon City. In 1980, the Pueblo Public School Stadium was renamed Earl “Dutch” Clark Stadium in his honor.