AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– CBS4 has learned the University of Colorado is looking into complaints of discrimination by current and former doctors and researchers at the Anschutz Medical campus. The complaints have been filed internally and with the EEOC.

On Thursday, those involved went to the top of the system. With petitions in hand, the group from the University of Colorado Department of Anesthesiology came to the CU Board of Regents office.

Their document, signed by nine people, asks the board to meet with them to discuss what they

claim is discrimination and mistreatment in their department.

Among them Dr. Susan Mandell who told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “There have been a number of older Jews removed from the Department of Anesthesiology.”

They wrote, “There is an abusive and unhealthy hostile environment” that has forced people out.

Dr. Colleen Dingmann said she believes she was forced to leave her research position due to age discrimination.

“I just love CU, always have, and I don’t want to see this harm the university status in this state,” said Dingmann.

This wasn’t the first time complaints have been raised about possible discrimination in the CU Department of Anesthesiology.

Dr. Jeffrey Gonzales filed a lawsuit claiming he was retaliated against because of his Hispanic background. A federal court jury awarded him nearly $700,000. CU is appealing that decision.

University of Colorado spokesman Ken McConnellogue said they are already looking other the complaints.

“Several months ago, we hired an external firm to look into the allegations being made,” said McConnellogue.

He said the Board of Regents is not the proper avenue for their complaints, but they are always concerned about such matters adding that the report is due out soon.

Another group of 13 in the department of anesthesiology has written a letter of support for the department chair, saying she has their “complete and unequivocal support.”