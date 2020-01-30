A quick burst of snow won’t last long on Thursday night in Denver. This will move on and clear, leaving behind some chilly temperatures for Friday morning.
This weekend we are in for a major warm up! Highs will be close to the 70s this weekend! Saturday looks to be a bit breezy, otherwise it should be really nice to be outside.
Enjoy it while it lasts, because major changes roll in Monday. Our temperatures will plummet to the low 30s and snow will quickly roll in. This time, we could be in for some actual accumulation. Right now, most models are looking at 3 to 6 inches of snow for the Denver area. We will keep watch over the weekend for any changes to the forecast.
Until the temperature nose-dives to the 30s, enjoy the warm weekend. We are in for a chilly week starting on Monday!