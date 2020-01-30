DENVER (CBS4) – A storm set to impact the entire Rocky Mountain region early next week could bring more than 6 inches of snow to Denver and the Front Range on Monday and Tuesday.
Considering the storm is still more than four days away, changes to the forecast are possible. But at this time, it appears this could be the heaviest snow to hit the region since a storm just before Thanksgiving officially brought 9.5 inches of snow to Denver.
Specific snowfall forecasts for specific cities will almost certainly change in the coming days, but for now the long range models are generally predicting 6-12 inches of snow in the metro area over a 24 hour period between 12 p.m. Monday and 12 p.m. Tuesday. It could be certainly enough snow to cause schools and business to close on Tuesday, February 4.
The heaviest snow will likely fall late Monday evening through early Tuesday morning based on the current speed and expected track of the storm which was still off the coast of Japan on Thursday morning.
Ahead of the storm for next week, there is a small chance for light snow in the Denver metro area from late afternoon through early evening on Thursday. Then an exceptionally mild first weekend of February followed by the storm arriving on Monday.
