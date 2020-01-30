



Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most outstanding sources for traditional American cuisine around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to meet your needs.

Williams & Graham

– Craving traditional American food?

First on the list is Williams & Graham. Located at 3160 Tejon St. in Highland, the speakeasy and traditional American restaurant is the highest-rated destination for traditional American fare in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 793 reviews on Yelp.

The Duffeyroll Cafe

Southwest Denver’s The Duffeyroll Cafe, located at 1290 S. Pearl St., is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and traditional American dining establishment four stars out of 207 reviews.

Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery

Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery, a traditional American outlet that specializes in Native American cuisine in Berkeley, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 847 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3536 W. 44th Ave. to give it a try for yourself.

City O’ City

Over in Capitol Hill, check out City O’ City, which has earned four stars out of 2,071 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegan and traditional American bistro at 206 E. 13th Ave.

Sam’s No. 3

And then there’s Sam’s No. 3, a Central Business District favorite with four stars out of 2,022 reviews. Stop by 1500 Curtis St. to hit up the traditional American diner next time you’re in the mood.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Denver area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants climbed to 62 per business on Saturdays, compared to 45 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

Article provided by Hoodline.