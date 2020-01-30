



– The Colorado Ballet opens “Peter Pan” this week. This family friendly production is action pact, which become apparent when CBS4 went to rehearsal.

The dancers at Colorado Ballet were hard at work putting the final touches on “Peter Pan,” the action adventure story of the young boy who never grows up and the antics he takes Wendy and her siblings on.

“It’s phenomenal! I think it’s my favorite roll of all time,” said Kevin Gael Thomas, of dancing “Peter Pan.”

Morgan Buchanan dances “Wendy.”

“She’s very complex because she’s early teen, preteen caught between being a women and a child,” Buchanan told CBS4.

In addition to rehearsals on the stage, both dancers are in several flying sequences that require special rehearsals.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” Thomas said.

“It’s really fun,” Buchanan said.

It takes an entire crew to make sure the flying sequences are perfect, but that’s just the beginning of the excitement in this production.

“At some point, the pirates are on a boat, and the canon goes off, and the next thing you know, Peter is flying from backstage. So it’s that sense that it’s unpredictable,” Thomas told CBS4.

“Tink gets into some trouble in Second Act. And so, we need the audience to help, you know, pep her back up, and bring her back to life. So that’s a lot of fun,” Buchanan explained.

As the pieces of the production come together, audiences will find they are captivated by “Peter Pan” in more ways than one.

“I feel like every little boy in the audience is going to feel that sense of bravery. It’s going to make them want to become like fearless,” Thomas said.

The Colorado Ballet’s “Peter Pan” runs from January 31 – February 9, 2020 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.