Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Country music singer/songwriting superstar Chris Stapleton will perform at the Pepsi Center this summer. He announced that he’ll play at the Denver arena along with special guests including Sheryl Crow when his “2020 All-American Road Show” stops in Colorado on June 26.
DENVER (CBS4) – Country music singer/songwriting superstar Chris Stapleton will perform at the Pepsi Center this summer. He announced that he’ll play at the Denver arena along with special guests including Sheryl Crow when his “2020 All-American Road Show” stops in Colorado on June 26.
Stapleton’s first solo album — “Traveller” — went platinum. For decades he has also been one of Nashville’s most consistently successful writers of hit songs for other performers. One of the reasons Sheryl Crow is joining Stapleton onstage may be that she recorded his song “Homesick.”
In addition to Crow, the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell will also be performing at the Pepsi Center with Stapleton. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 7.
Get tickets at altitudetickets.com.