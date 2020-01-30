  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – Country music singer/songwriting superstar Chris Stapleton will perform at the Pepsi Center this summer. He announced that he’ll play at the Denver arena along with special guests including Sheryl Crow when his “2020 All-American Road Show” stops in Colorado on June 26.

Chris Stapleton, Nominated for Male Vocalist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Video Of The Year

(credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Stapleton’s first solo album — “Traveller” — went platinum. For decades he has also been one of Nashville’s most consistently successful writers of hit songs for other performers. One of the reasons Sheryl Crow is joining Stapleton onstage may be that she recorded his song “Homesick.”

Chris Stapleton

(credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In addition to Crow, the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell will also be performing at the Pepsi Center with Stapleton. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 7.

Get tickets at altitudetickets.com.

