COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A 16-year-old giraffe named Mahali appears to be doing well after going through a “risky” procedure Thursday to treat ongoing health issues with his hooves and legs.
Animal care specialists say Mahali has arthritis and fractures in his feet, “which he’s recently indicated have become painful.” In order to treat him, he had to be anesthetized and immobilized. In preparation, zoo officials nailed multiple mattresses to the walls in the “procedure space” and covered the floor with sand.
“The mattresses on the walls are a safety measure for Mahali. These cushions on the walls protect him from accidentally tripping into the hard surface while he’s coming into or out of anesthesia,” zoo officials stated on Facebook on Wednesday. “The sand on the floor acts as a cushion for Mahali while he lies down and remains on the floor for the procedure.”
On Thursday, his care team was able to trim all four hooves, administer joint injections and IV stem cell therapy, and glue shoes on his two front hooves.
“He is awake and standing, although he’s still a little unsteady after the anesthesia and as he gets used to his new footwear. Staff will be checking on him throughout the night,” zoo officials said.
Dr. Jon Romano, head veterinarian, and Jason Bredahl, animal care manager said they are happy with how Mahali is doing, and they plan to give a more detailed update on his condition sometime on Friday.