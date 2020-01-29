LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man and a woman were rescued two days after their truck got stuck in the snow on a county road. The pair got stuck on Larimer County Road 80C on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said the man reportedly left the truck at 11:15 a.m. on Monday to get help, and didn’t return.

The sheriff’s office was notified on Tuesday. First, dispatchers tried to find them by getting their cell phone coordinates, but officials said the results were not very helpful. So deputies began a search and emergency services personnel headed to the area in a Snowcat. Officials said a UCHealth Lifeline helicopter was also requested to assist with the search.

At 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Lifeline helicopter located the truck on County Road 80C east of Eaton Reservoir. Officials said the woman was still inside and the Snowcat reached her at about 5 p.m. She did not need medical attention.

At 2:45 p.m., the helicopter found the man about two miles southwest of Iron Mountain on County Road 80C. He was hypothermic and was flown to a local hospital.

“If you plan a trip in an area like this, LCSO encourages everyone to prepare as you should for a hike – let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return, bring appropriate clothing for the weather conditions, and have enough food and water for at least 24 hours,” the sheriff’s office stated.

“Four-wheel drive, winter tires, and tire chains are needed when driving in the snow on roads that are not maintained. If your vehicle gets stuck once, it will most likely happen again. If you can get your vehicle out, turn around and do not drive further into potentially worse conditions,” LCSO Emergency Services Specialist Derek Rosenquist said.

If you are stuck, lost, or injured and have cell service, call 911 first. If your call will not go through, try texting to 911.