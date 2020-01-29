



– Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs is Feb. 2, but the real game is all the bets leading up to Sunday’s kickoff. According to the American Gaming Association, nearly 1-in-10 Americans adults planned to bet in last year’s Super Bowl.

The SuperBook at Westgate in Las Vegas released 33 pages of prop bets for the big game. Here are several of our favorites:

Team to Score First

49ers – 110

Chiefs – 110

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have scored first in their last three games, including going up 27-0 on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs have made a habit of spotting teams points early on only to mount a comeback in the second quarter. The Chiefs were down 24-0 to the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Game before scoring 28 points in the quarter. Go with the 49ers to get on the board first behind their dominant running game.

Total Rushing Yards by 49ers Raheem Mostert

OVER – 80 ½ – 110

UNDER 80 ½ – 110

Prediction: Under

49ers running back Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. It is unlikely he will rush for more than 80 yards in the Super Bowl. Mostert rushed for 80 yards or more only two other times during the season. Also, Kansas City hasn’t allowed a running back to rush for more than 80 yards in the last six games.

Will Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Throw Two or More Touchdown Passes in a Quarter?

YES +425

NO – 600

Prediction: Yes

Patrick Mahomes has thrown two or more touchdown passes in a quarter in five of the 16 games he’s started this year, including the playoffs.

Total Sacks by San Francisco 49ers Defense

OVER – 2 ½ +130

UNDER – 2 ½ – 150

Prediction: No

San Francisco has nine sacks in the postseason, including six in the NFC Division Game against Minnesota. But Kansas City has not allowed three or more sacks in the last four games. I see San Francisco applying pressure on Patrick Mahomes, but not sacking him more than twice with his ability to escape the pocket.

Will Emmanuel Sanders Score a Touchdown?

YES + 240

NO – 300

Prediction: No

Emmanuel Sanders hasn’t scored a touchdown in the last five games. Also, since coming to the 49ers in a midseason trade, Sanders has scored a touchdown in only three of the 12 games he’s played.

Total Receiving Yards by Chiefs Travis Kelce

OVER – 75 ½ – 110

UNDER – 75 ½ – 110

Prediction: Under

Travis Kelce is the Chiefs leading receiver during the regular season and has averaged 82 yards a game in the playoffs. San Francisco has a stingy pass defense that’s allowed only 552 yards to tight ends, which is the fewest in the NFL.

Total Score 54.5

OVER – 105

UNDER – 115

Prediction: Over

This Super Bowl will not be the bore fest last years was. Kansas City has an explosive offense, scoring 23 or more points in every game but one this year. San Francisco was second in scoring with 29.9 points per game.

Who will have more?

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic with more points, rebounds and assists (-11 ½) – 110

Chiefs WR DeMarcus Robinson with receiving yards – 110

Prediction: Nikola Jokic

We end with maybe the weirdest Super Bowl prop bet. The Denver Nuggets go on the road to play the Detroit Pistons at 10:30 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. No joke. Even with the strange scheduling by the NBA, give me Jokic to win this prop bet as Robinson hasn’t had 35 or more receiving yards since early November.