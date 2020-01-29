  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS) – My Chemical Romance has announced a full U.S. tour beginning in September and they’ll perform at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Oct. 2. The band announced the tour in a video released Wednesday.

My Chemical Romance made its debut in 2002 and made its major label debut in 2004.

“Rolling Stone hailed their third studio album, The Black Parade (3x Platinum) as one of the top albums of 2006,” AEG Presents stated. “Lead single ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ topped both Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart and the UK’s Official Singles chart and is now 3x Platinum.”

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs at the Top of the Rock in Rockefeller Plaza during the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 31, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Tickets will be available Friday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. local time – get them HERE.

My Chemical Romance entertained the crowd before the NFL International Series match between Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers at Wembley Stadium on October 31, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tour dates:

  • Sep 9th – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • Sep 11th – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
  • Sep 12th – Chicago, IL – RIOT FEST
  • Sep 14th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Sep 15th – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • Sep 17th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
  • Sep 18th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
  • Sep 20th – Atlanta, GA – MUSIC MIDTOWN – PIEDMONT PARK
  • Sep 22nd – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
  • Sep 26th – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
  • Sep 29th – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
  • Sep 30th – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
  • Oct 2nd – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
  • Oct 4th – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
  • Oct 6th – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
  • Oct 8th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
  • Oct 10th – Sacramento, CA – AFTERSHOCK
  • Oct 11th – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

 

