SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they killed a mountain lion after it killed three domesticated goats. The Summit Daily reports it happened on Jan. 26 near Interstate 70 in Dillon.

File photo of a mountain lion (credit: CBS)

The mountain lion reportedly became accustomed to living in a residential area.

CPW told the paper the animal’s meat would be donated to local people in need.

