SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they killed a mountain lion after it killed three domesticated goats. The Summit Daily reports it happened on Jan. 26 near Interstate 70 in Dillon.
The mountain lion reportedly became accustomed to living in a residential area.
CPW told the paper the animal’s meat would be donated to local people in need.