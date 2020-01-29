Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado lawmaker wants to identify the barriers to hiring minority teachers in the state. Rep. James Coleman has introduced a bill that would identify barriers to preparation, retention and recruitment of teachers of color.
DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado lawmaker wants to identify the barriers to hiring minority teachers in the state. Rep. James Coleman has introduced a bill that would identify barriers to preparation, retention and recruitment of teachers of color.
Coleman, a Democrat representing a portion of Denver, also said his bill will consider strategies to increase diversity.
In Denver, 70% of students are children of color while 70% of teachers are white.
Coleman said he didn’t have an African American teacher until he was in the 7th grade.
“So when I went to school and they taught black history, I had an African American principal and administrator, and black teachers, it put things in a different perspective in terms of the importance of education for me,” said Coleman.
The bill has passed its first committee.