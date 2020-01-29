ENDANGERED CHILDRENBentley & Karley Dunkelberger with parents who are known to be violent
(CBS4) – There are two children believed to be in Colorado who are endangered Wednesday morning. The siblings are originally from Battle Creek, Michigan, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

(credit: CBI)

7-year-old Bentley Dunkelberger and his 9-year-old sister Karley were last seen in Michigan. Police say they are with their parents Rebecca and Dennis, who are known to use drugs and be violent.

(credit: CBI)

Police believe the parents are driving a black 2013 Kia Sorento with the Michigan license plate: 4LUZ90.

Bentley has a stutter and Karley is autistic.

Anyone who sees the children is asked to call 911.

