(CBS4) – There are two children believed to be in Colorado who are endangered Wednesday morning. The siblings are originally from Battle Creek, Michigan, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
7-year-old Bentley Dunkelberger and his 9-year-old sister Karley were last seen in Michigan. Police say they are with their parents Rebecca and Dennis, who are known to use drugs and be violent.
Police believe the parents are driving a black 2013 Kia Sorento with the Michigan license plate: 4LUZ90.
Bentley has a stutter and Karley is autistic.
Anyone who sees the children is asked to call 911.
Battle Creek PD (Michigan) requested a CBI Endangered Missing Alert for Bentley & Karley Dunkelberger, believed to be in Colorado.
Bentley: w/m 7 years, 3’8” 46lbs
Karley: w/f 9 years, 3’10” 61lbs
Vehicle: 2013 Black Kia Sorento, Michigan plate: 4LUZ90
Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/6T7vbJk6XE
— CBI (@CBI_Colorado) January 29, 2020