(CBS4) — A fugitive suspected of raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter may be in Colorado, investigators announced Wednesday. The United States Marshal’s Service recently added 43-year-old Jacob Blair Scott to their Top 15 Most Wanted List.
Investigators think Scott faked his own death by launching a boat with a suicide note and a gun off the coast of Orange Beach, Alabama, in July 2018. Investigators found his abandoned dinghy, but “little forensic evidence indicating a suicide.” His remains were never recovered — and authorities later discovered Scott had withdrawn $45,000 from a bank account before his disappearance.
“His military background and knowledge of the outdoors may enable him to live off the grid,” the Marshal’s Service stated.
Scott is a 5-foot-10 white man, weighing approximately 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
“His unique physical characteristics include tattoos of a machete knife, scorpion, and a compass with feathers,” investigators stated.
There have been reported possible sightings of Scott in Mississippi, Colorado, Nevada, and Louisiana. Scott is considered armed and dangerous.
U.S. Marshals offer a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to his arrest. Anyone with information should notify the agency at the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2, online via the web, or an app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.
Scott is currently wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi for sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.