FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police arrested three people for what investigators call a theft spree in 2019. They say the suspects stole from the Fort Collins Senior Center and Edora Pool Ice Center.
John Harden, Jessica Gochis and Jessica Olson all face various charges including Identity Theft. Harden also faces a burglary charge.
Investigators say they broke into locker rooms at fitness centers and stole credit cards. They then used them at stores, investigators say.
Tip from the public helped officers find the suspects.