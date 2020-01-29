Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo shared an update to their pregnant greater one-horned rhino. They say 11-year-old Tensing is due sometime in late February or early March.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo shared an update to their pregnant greater one-horned rhino. They say 11-year-old Tensing is due sometime in late February or early March.
Zoo officials tell CBS4 this is the first rhino pregnancy in 27 years.
“The fact that we were able to successfully, after the 12th attempt, to actually get this to occur is a really big actual breakthrough in reproductive technology,” said Christine Bobko, a rhino keeper at the zoo.
The gestation period for a greater one-horned rhino is between 15 and 16 months.
The zoo also has one male black rhino, 26-year-old Rudy. Black rhinos are critically endangered and are found in eastern Africa.
LINK: Denver Zoo’s Rhinos