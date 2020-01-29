DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system will impact Colorado today with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Light snow will fall in the mountains and by this evening some scattered light snow is possible in the Denver area too.
Any snow that falls will be light with only a few inches in the mountains. If the snow develops in the Denver area most places will see little to no accumulation if you live north of I-70. However there could be an inch or two in spots, especially on the south side of I-70, in particular, in some of the favored places along the Palmer Divide and the Foothills.
Thursday will bring more snow showers to the mountains and maybe a stray flurry or two in the city along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Then a big warming trend will set in starting Friday and it will last through the weekend. A new snowstorm will be possible early next week.