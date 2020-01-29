HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Universities in Colorado are relocating students learning abroad in China as the coronavirus continues to spread. The University of Colorado Boulder has suspended all education abroad programs in China for this semester.

They are now working to relocate 10 students, two of whom are in currently in China.

The parents of Colorado State University student Kaitlynn Husovski, Marla and Doug, were happy to see their daughter embark on a special study abroad trip.

“It was just really neat to see her and the excitement in her face and the sites she got to visit,” said Doug.

Kaitlynn has even visited some of the same places her parents did 19 years ago when they flew to Wuhan China to adopt her. Her dad still carries a picture in his wallet of that day.

“It’s been really great. There’s a lot of historical places we got to visit and see the mix of modern and traditional is really cool. I loved it a lot. It was really beautiful,” Kaitlynn told us via a Skype call from China.

She is an international studies major at CSU. One of her minors is Chinese.

She was supposed to spend the semester studying the language and culture, but learned Monday night, she will be coming home instead because of fears over the coronavirus.

“It wasn’t serious when she went over and in the weeks since, the rapid escalation, it’s really scary,” said Doug. “I’m getting nervous.”

“We just want her home,” said Marla.

Kaitlynn says they have been forced to stay on campus and when people do go out, most wear masks for protection.

She’ll fly back to Denver Friday, but is already making plans to return to China.

“Yeah I’m hoping to come back next spring,” said Kaitlynn.

CSU has been working with Kaitlynn to make sure she could get into housing and classes, so this semester won’t be a complete loss.