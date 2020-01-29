Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Two Colorado Businesses are teaming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. It’s a pilot project that brings together craft beer and marijuana.
Denver Beer Company and The Clinic say they will use technology created by Earthly Lab.
“This concept is simple. By capturing carbon dioxide produced in the beer brewing process and using it to cultivate cannabis, we are helping two industries succeed, reducing emissions that are contributing to our climate emergency,” said Gov. Jared Polis.
The carbon dioxide helps stimulate plant growth during cultivation. With the new technology, the brewery is expected to capture more than 100,000 lbs. per year, officials say.