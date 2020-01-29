



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A 16-year-old giraffe named Mahali will go through a “risky” procedure Thursday, as animal care specialists work to treat some ongoing health issues. Animal care specialists say Mahali has arthritis and fractures in his feet, “which he’s recently indicated have become painful.” In preparation, zoo officials have nailed multiple mattresses to the walls in the “procedure space” and covered the floor with sand.

“We’ve exhausted all of our usual treatment options. This means we are now gearing up for an anesthetization to immobilize and treat Mahali,” officials stated last week.

“Immobilizing a patient as big as Mahali is risky, so his care team is doing all they can to prepare the procedure space,” officials said.

“He might start to stumble, or as he stands up,” Amy, the Senior Lead Giraffe Keeper, explained in a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

“The mattresses on the walls are a safety measure for Mahali. These cushions on the walls protect him from accidentally tripping into the hard surface while he’s coming into or out of anesthesia,” officials stated on Facebook. “The sand on the floor acts as a cushion for Mahali while he lies down and remains on the floor for the procedure.”

“We have four treatment methods planned for Mahali’s immobilization, which will take place in the giraffe barn tomorrow,” officials stated Wednesday. “We’d like to trim all four of his hooves, glue a shoe to each of his front feet, perform joint injections to help with arthritis and administer stem cells.” The mattresses aren’t just there to protect Mahali — they also provide comfort for other members of the herd. “In case the procedure doesn’t go as planned, we want to protect the rest of the herd from being stressed by seeing Mahali under stress,” officials stated. Zoo officials say they’ve treated similar conditions before — with special shoes and stem cell injections — but Mahali has recently regressed in his training and isn’t allowing them to attempt those treatments. The VP of Mission and Programs, Dr. Liza, and Giraffe Animal Care Manager, Jason, explained that giraffe anesthesia is risky but say it is in Mahali’s best interest in this case.