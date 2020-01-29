Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Eldora Mountain Resort want to add more parking spaces but it’s not happening right away. On Tuesday, the Boulder County Commissioners tabled the proposal.
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Eldora Mountain Resort want to add more parking spaces but it’s not happening right away. On Tuesday, the Boulder County Commissioners tabled the proposal.
Eldora wants to create 560 spaces above its north lot and 235 spaces to the lot near the Nordic Center, according to the Boulder Daily Camera. Commissioners argued they want more carpooling and alternative transportation options.
Eldora does offer shuttles. A revised proposal could come up again next month.