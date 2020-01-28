Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say Tyron Garth shot and killed 67-year-old Mae Rose Garth on Monday. Officers responded to a home on North Potomac Street.
Tyron Garth, 41, is charged with first degree murder.
Details about the shooting have not been released.
Anyone who witnessed the crime or has information about this homicide is asked to call Aurora Police Agent Krieger at 303-739-6113. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).