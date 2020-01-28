  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say Tyron Garth shot and killed 67-year-old Mae Rose Garth on Monday. Officers responded to a home on North Potomac Street.

Tyron Garth (credit: Aurora)

Tyron Garth, 41, is charged with first degree murder.

Details about the shooting have not been released.

(credit: CBS)

Anyone who witnessed the crime or has information about this homicide is asked to call Aurora Police Agent Krieger at 303-739-6113. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).

