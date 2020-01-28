(HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite Chinese outlet? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional destinations for Chinese fare around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to achieve your dreams.
East China Asian Cuisine
First on the list is East China Asian Cuisine. Located at 15510 E. Centretech Parkway, the Chinese and Asian fusion restaurant is the highest-rated source for Chinese food in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp.
Aki Asian Hot Pot
Next up is Aurora Hills’ Aki Asian Hot Pot, situated at 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 125. With four stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese eatery, which specializes in hot pot, has proven to be a local favorite.
Yong Gung
Village East’s Yong Gung, located at 2040 S. Havana St., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean, Chinese and Asian fusion bistro four stars out of 98 reviews.
Chinese Noodles
Last but not least is Chinese Noodles, a Chinese dining establishment in Aurora Hills, with 4.5 stars out of 21 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12393 E. Mississippi Ave., Unit 123 B, to give it a go for yourself.
Deciding when to check out the top outposts above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Aurora area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business marketing software. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants climbed to 62 per business on Saturdays, compared to 45 daily transactions on average for Mondays
Article provided by Hoodline.