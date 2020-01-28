Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The STEAD School will focus on agriculture in hopes of preparing students for that industry. There was a groundbreaking at the future campus in Brighton on Tuesday.
The high school will be built at 106th and Walden in Commerce City. The school will offer four pathways for students in the areas of food, animal, plant and environmental science.
“Students will be doing real work, real adult work on real current problems with real partners and making a difference in their communities today,” said Build Strong Education executive director, Amy Schwartz.
The school will open in August 2021 with the first freshman class.